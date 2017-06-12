Chaos as City postpones hiring exercise without notice

By LILLIAN MUTAVI

Thousands of job seekers turned rowdy on Monday after a recruitment exercise at City Inspectorate Training School in Dagoretti was postpone for the third time without notice.

Disappointed, the youths barricaded the busy Ngong Road in Nairobi, lit bonfires using old tyres and pelted motorists with stones as they expressed their frustrations.

They were seeking to be hired as County Constables and County Firemen/Women.

By as early as 6am, thousands of them had already arrived at the venue following an advertisement in local dailies published on May 27 by the Nairobi County government that 600 people would be hired today.

The County had shortlisted 4069 for the 500 available slots for the position of County Constables while 1690 were shortlisted for the 100 slots up for grabs for county Firemen/Women.

DEMAND

After hours of waiting for county officials and no communication on what was happening, they marched to Ngong road to express their anger.

According to one of them, Walter Oduor, they were barred at the gate from entering the facility as the security guards seemed unaware of any activity at the institution.

“Who told you to come here…go to City Hall, we do not have any information of recruitment slotted for today,” an officer told them.

They demanded that Governor Evans Kidero announces that there were no vacancies at the county instead of playing cat and mouse games with them.

Consequently, they demanded to be told whether, already, the vacancies had been filled and the exercise was just being used a formality.

“We are here just because of formality reasons, the county has already hired some people as they have received text messages and calling letters. We just need the county to come out and tell us there are no jobs instead of wasting our time,” said Francis Shivelege, a recruit.

HUGE COSTS

A frustrated Alex Amiso who had travelled twice from Turkana County could not hide his frustration having incurred travel expenses twice only for the exercise not to take place.

He said he had applied to be hired a traffic marshal. They were made to run for 10km last year as part of the process to being hire but to date, they are still waiting.

Others who showed up had been taken to the NYS training programme on Dr Kidero’s directive where they were employed to carry out city beautification before former US President Barack Obama visited the country.

They were, however, dismissed unceremoniously, some without pay, they said.

Felix Wanjika who was among those in NYS said that the county withheld their NYS certificates but it had not offered them jobs.

"We want our certificates from NYS and also our dues for the Obama beautification, we were promised these jobs since 2015," said Mr Wanjika.

CONFUSION

An advert on the Nairobi County website Public Service Board and public notice in a local daily on February 17 had invited shortlisted candidates for interview for County Constables and County Firemen/Women but postponed it June 12.

But speaking on phone, the county executive chairman, service board, Philip Kungu said that a notice on the postponement of the exercise had been issued and published in local dailies on Saturday.

Conflicting information on the postponement was also noted as the communications officer said the notice was published on Friday, but again, it was not found.