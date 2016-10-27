By STELLA CHERONO

Nairobi County Traffic Commandant, Leonard Katana has announced closure and diversions on major roads in the city for the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon scheduled for Sunday.

The elaborate plan to manage flow of traffic in the capital is set to start at 11pm on Saturday.

Traffic flow on Mombasa and Lang’ata roads will be diverted at Lusaka Road Roundabout through Lang’ata Road, Madaraka Roundabout in South C and Aerodrome Road.

The other side of the road leading to South C and Lang’ata will also be closed during the same period, and vehicles will be diverted at the Bunyala Roundabout through Bunyala Road, Dunga Workshop Road and Lusaka Road, to rejoin at the Nyayo Stadium Roundabout.

Motorists heading to Kileleshwa and Westlands have been advised to use Globe Cinema Roundabout, Kipande and Ojijo Roads, while those heading to Muthaiga, Thika and Kiambu to use the same Roundabout then to Murang’a Road and Limuru Roads.

“Vehicles from the city Centre to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport will use Landhies, Jogoo and Outer Ring Roads,” Mr Katana said.

He said motorists from Karen to the city centre should use James Gichuru Road and Waiyaki Way or Aboretum and Riverside Drive to Kipande Road and Globe Cinema Roundabout.

State House Road will be open for motorist from Hurlingham, Kileleshwa and Nairobi Hill, heading into town.

Mr Katana asked motorists to drive carefully, obey traffic signals and cooperate with traffic police officers in order to ease traffic flow and make the event successful.

“Parking will be available at Komatsu, NIC Bank along Masaba Road, Nakumatt Mega and along Baricho Road,” Mr Katana said.

The Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon is an annual event that nurtures local talents and has restored 10000 children countrywide.