City youth groups trained on investment

At least 83 youth groups in Nairobi County have benefitted from an invested initiative launched last year.

The youth groups have benefitted from entrepreneurial and financial training under the Vijana Tuinvest Initiative.

The project was launched by Chai Sacco Limited and Nairobi County government.

Chai Sacco CEO Festus Mwambingu on Monday said the youth groups have been trained and empowered on different business ventures to improve their living standards.

“Given that there are tremendous growth opportunities in the country the youth should be equipped with entrepreneurial skills and guidance to seize those opportunities,” he said.