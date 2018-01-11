By SAM KIPLAGAT

Four former Nairobi County senior officials have been cleared of abuse of office charges.

The Milimani Anti-Corruption Court on Thursday ruled that the prosecution failed to prove its case against the suspects.

Nairobi former chief finance officer Jimmy Kiamba, former county secretary Lilian Ndegwa, Regina Rotich and former head of treasury Stephen Osiro were charged with defrauding City Hall of millions of shillings in shady procurement deals.

While dismissing the charges against the suspects, chief magistrate Kennedy Bidali faulted the prosecution saying that whereas they were accused for paying for goods not supplied, there is evidence that goods were supplied and services rendered.

The former officials had denied a total of ten counts in relation to a Sh17.9 million fraud case. They were accused of, among other charges, forging documents, abuse of office and paying for services not rendered.

But the magistrate ruled that although there was evidence of overcharging for blinds supplied and fitted at Kiamba's office, the section they were charged with was wrong because the goods were supplied.