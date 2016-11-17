By LILLIAN MUTAVI

Nairobi County workers on Thursday called off their planned strike after City Hall paid them their salary arrears amounting to Sh1.2 billion.

The employees woke up on Thursday to find money deposited in their accounts.

The Kenya County Government Workers’ Union had on Tuesday threatened to have its members gather outside City Hall and demand cash payments, because they had been told the delay was caused by a hitch in Internet banking.

Union chairman Bernard Inyangala said that even after receiving their money they held a meeting with county Secretary Robert Ayisi demanding that their salaries be paid on time.

“We have met and agreed that workers will be paid on the fifth of every month; if not, we shall be protesting on every sixth of the month,” said Mr Inyangala.

On Tuesday, Dr Ayisi said the workers had not received their October salaries following a "system failure" that delayed the disbursement of the money by the Central Bank.