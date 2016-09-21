County puts outdoor advertisers on notice over debt

By LILLIAN MUTAVI

Nairobi County has warned that it will pull down advertising billboards belonging to companies that owe it money.

County officials said they plan to remove outdoor advertising banners and structures.

They said advertisers have not paid Sh71.5 million since January this year.

John Ntoiti, the head of the revenue enforcement team, said they have launched an operation to remove billboards belonging to companies that have not paid the county the required fees.

"We will now be not only denying them licences but also pulling the whole structures down,” said Ntoiti.

On Wednesday officials removed advertising banners from billboards owned by 23 companies at the Machakos Country Bus stage.

The county charges between Sh58,930 and Sh144,925 for billboard outdoor adverting per month.