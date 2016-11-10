By LILLIAN MUTAVI

The Nairobi County government has given owners of abandoned vehicles on road reserves and estates seven days to remove them, failure they will be impounded.

In the notice from the environment department, City Hall has said that the vehicles abandoned on city roads, in county land or even estates shall be assumed to be waste and dealt with in accordance to city by-laws.

“A walk into many estates will confirm that there are many abandoned vehicles and which take up substantive space,” read the notice.

County Secretary Robert Ayisi said that the cars are left unattended by the roads causing obstruction hence making it difficult to clean the areas.

“Consequently to the notice is hereby given to the owner/responsible persons to remove them from the said areas within seven days from the date of this advert failure to which they will be removed and disposed at the cost of the owner,” read the notice.

The county executive for environment Peter Kimori said that the exercise will target old cars and containers in the whole city stating that Ruai had most vehicles abandoned on the road reserves.

He also named Outering road, Westlands and Donholm as areas with old cars lying unattended to for years.

Eng Kimori however could not establish the number of the vehicles saying they were so many and in different areas.

“Drive around the city especially Ruai you will be shocked by the stalled vehicles parked on the road-side; we will remove them at the owne’s cost,” he said.