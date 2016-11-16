By RICHARD MUNGUTI

The Nairobi County has been stopped from selling the Sh500 million Eastleigh Public Market to a private developer.

The Enviroment and Lands Courts division judge, Mr Justice Samson Okong’o, who stopped the sale heard that the livelihood of over 400 traders is at risk.

The judge temporarily stopped the transferring of the market land to two businessmen Mr Farah Mohammed Barrow and Mr Ali Sheikh Mohamud trading as Alfa Traders or to third parties.

Justice Okong’o barred the Nairobi County Government and Alfa Traders from transferring, selling, charging, leasing, dealing, removing from, excavating, damaging or developing the property on which the market is built.

The court is being asked to “declare it as public land.”

Two rights activists Reuben Dena Chifuka and Said Mwinga filed the case under a certificate of urgency against the City County.

Lawyer Eric Matundura for the traders told the judge that there was an alleged secret move by Alfa Traders to sell the market to third parties.

“There has been secret attempts to sell the market land to third parties allegedly by Alfa Traders since April 2016 when they caused an advertisement in the Kenya Gazette alleging loss of their alleged lease to the suit property,” the court was told.

However a report released by the Ombudsman in August 8, says the land “belongs to the public.”

Mr Matundura stated that in 1985 the Government which owned the land leased it to the Nairobi City Council (NCC) for a term of 99 years.

“The suit property was designated a public market of the City Council of Nairobi known as Eastleigh Market where 400 stalls were erected and rented to small scale traders,” the judge heard.

The court heard that Alfa Traders at some point claimed ownership of the market land through a purported lease instrument over the property registered in its favour.

“However the then city council of Nairobi detemined the lease as fake and having been fraudulently obtained and invited the Chief Lands Registrar to revoke/cancel the purported lease instrument registered as IR10447/1,” the judge heard.

The court heard in Janaury1, 2009 the lease instrument was effectively cancelled.

The case will be heard December 19 2016.