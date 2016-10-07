Doctors to resume strike after failed pledge

By LILLIAN MUTAVI

Doctors in Nairobi County have threated to resume their strike on Friday next week, claiming that officials have breached an agreement they struck with the medics.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentist Union Nairobi branch secretary-general Kaugiria Thuranira said the union will file a seven-day work-stoppage notice.

Speaking by phone on Friday, Dr Thuranira said that according to a return-to-work formula both sides signed, the county had promised to promote the first batch of doctors by October 7 but they have not done so.

“We all agreed that if the county does not honour its part of the bargain we doctors will go back to the streets until they address the issues,” he said.

He added that county officials had agreed to resolve all outstanding issues, following talks with the national government and the doctors' union.

The strike, which lasted three weeks, paralysed services at the city's hospitals, forcing patients to seek treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital and elsewhere.

The strike was prompted by the union's demand for Sh34 million in salary arrears for six months for 53 newly posted doctors.

They also demanded the remittance of pending statutory and non-statutory deductions and that they get paid by the fifth day of every month, among other things.