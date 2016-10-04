By LILLIAN MUTAVI

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has written to the Nairobi County Assembly over the scuffle by county lawmakers last week.

The EACC has written to the Clerk of the Assembly Jacob Ngwele and Speaker Alex Ole Magelo as it investigates unethical conduct by the Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) during the tabling of an impeachment motion against Governor Evans Kidero.

In the letter, the EACC has asked the Speaker to appear before the EACC on October 7, 2016 to shed light on the matter.

The clerk is to appear before the EACC on October 6 where he has been requested to record a statement.