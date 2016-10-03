By ANGIRA ZADOCK

More by this Author

Police in Nairobi have shot dead four suspects and seized a Ceska pistol loaded with seven rounds of ammunition in Industrial Area.

One of the dead men, police say, is among the suspects who posed as G4S staff and stole Sh80 million from the Cooperative Bank.

Police also seized a pocket phone, handcuffs, a Toyota Funcargo and a motorcycle.

The suspects were intercepted by Flying Squad officers near Tetra Pak, off Likoni Road, and a shootout ensued.

The gang is linked to robberies in Nairobi and its environs, especially in Eastleigh and Rongai.

According to police, the gang had been using the car to block victims before the others on motorbikes strike and rob them.

On Sunday, three other suspects were also shot dead in two separate incidents in Nairobi.

In Kayole, police shot dead a man and recovered a homemade pistol.