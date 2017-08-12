By FRED MUKINDA

A 10-year-old girl has been shot dead while playing with other children in Mathare North Area 2 in Nairobi County.

Furious residents milled around the body of Stephanie Moraa which had a bullet wound in the chest.

A witness, who displayed a spent cartridge, said police used live bullets to disperse demonstrators at around 9am.

The girl was playing on a balcony of the second floor of her parents’ house.

“She was playing with other children on the balcony when she fell to the floor and laid motionless. She has a bullet hole in the chest…and there are bullet marks on the wall,” said Jane Misori, the girl’s aunt.

It was not immediately clear if the bullet was fire by the police.

Police officers were prevented from accessing the scene and only Red Cross workers were allowed in.

RESIDENTS INJURED

Meanwhile, first responders from Kenya Red Cross treated scores of residents who were injured in the protests that broke out after President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared winner of the Tuesday election.

Kenya Red Cross team leader in Mathare Joe Mbalu said they attended to 23 people.

He said many of them had broken bones and soft tissue injuries.

This means they were beaten up, possibly with clubs.

Residents claim General Service Unit (GSU) officers broke into their houses, pulled out the men and beat them up.

At midday, sporadic gun fire and tear gas canisters rent the air in Huruma estate.

There were also screams from homes.