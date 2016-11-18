Historic Nairobi city council houses set for Sh300b revamp

The five estates earmarked for demolition to pave way for new high rise apartments include, Jeevanjee, Bachelor Quarters, Pangani, Old and New Ngara estates have been earmarked.

By LILLIAN MUTAVI

Nairobi county government says it will terminate contracts with 600 tenants residing in some city council’s houses to pave way for refurbishment of old housing.

According to county official Tom Odongo, the tenants will enter into a new agreement with the county government once the over Sh 300 billion project, dubbed ‘urban renewal and re-development’, is complete.

This comes amid fears that the county has plans to evict the tenants permanently from these houses whose rent is subsidized rent.

Mr Odongo told journalist in his office that the tenants will be allocated living spaces on a first priority once the new houses are completed.

According to the law, the local government is required to compensate tenants three months’ rent before eviction. However Mr Odongo says the county will pay evicted tenants funds equal to their rent of up to 24 months.

Others old estates targeted in the programme are Bahati, Mbotela, Ziwani, Makongeni, Kaloleni, Jericho and Shauri Moyo.

Currently, the county government collects rent from 14,000 housing units.