Jubilee takes credit for KDF, county road row resolution

By LILLIAN MUTAVI

More by this Author

Jubilee leaders in Nairobi on Wednesday took credit for resolving a dispute between the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and the county government over the Mihango-Kayole link road.

The KDF Garrison in Embakasi has in the past one month intensified patrols on the controversial piece of land, digging trenches on the road and evicting some 500 quarry workers.

The county government last week obtained a court order stopping KDF from interfering with the construction of Mihango-Kayole road link.

The court order remained unenforced until Wednesday, when leaders from Jubilee turned the reopening of the road into a political rally as they accused county officials of plans to grab KDF land.

KDF soldiers watch locals cross the Mihango-Kayole road in Embakasi during its reopening on November 23, 2016. The soldiers had dug trenches on the road, hindering the public from using it. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale criticised Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero for taking the KDF to court.

Dr Kidero, who was scheduled to witness the reopening of the road, skipped the occasion. But in a statement, he welcomed the reopening of the access route and bridge, calling it a big win for Eastlands residents.

He said the road would reduce traffic congestion and shorten travel distances translating into lower fares, more market access for traders and business owners, and higher property value.

“We all know that KDF whimsically acquired the 5,000 acres, and it is very unfortunate that it had to take the intervention of the President, despite a court order for KDF to reopen the access route,” he said.

“My Government is continuously committed to reclaiming illegally acquired public land in Nairobi. I will do all within my willpower to revert the same for public use.”

Embakasi residents on November 23, 2016 react after the reopening of the Mihango-Kayole road that had been closed by the KDF. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

But Mr Duale accused the county of planning to grab the land belonging to KDF, saying that is what led to the dispute.

“We already know that they have grabbed all public schools lands in the county and now they are planning to grab Embakasi land hence the move by KDF to kick the people out,” said Mr Duale.

He said the President had informed him that the military had agreed to fence off the land and build a perimeter wall but leave the road for the people.

KDF soldiers supervise the filling up of a trench on November 23, 2016 during the reopening of the Mihango-Kayole road in Embakasi. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NATION MEDIA GROUP