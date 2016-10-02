By BENSON WAMBUGU

More by this Author

The Industrial court has ordered Kenyatta University to settle terminal dues for former Vice-Chancellor Olive Mugenda.

Lady Justice Monica Mbaru on Friday directed KU and its acting VC Paul Wainaina to settle Prof Mugenda’s full exit package immediately.

The judge said the settlement will be done in line with the exit package approved by the KU Council, Terms of Service Committee and adopted by the full council.

This order follows a civil suit she lodged under a certificate of urgency.

Prof Mugenda retired in March 2016 as Kenyatta University’s vice-chancellor after serving the institution for 10 years.