Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has been told to stop giving excuses and instead make the city business-friendly.

A roundtable meeting between Dr Kidero and the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) turned into a heated debate between the county boss and business people as they lashed out at him for what they said was a lacklustre trade environment.

The business people cited county fees and charges, undisciplined matatu operators, city congestion and garbage collection, inspection of buildings, land grabbing, hawkers and illegal structures as some of the major challenges hurting business in the capital.

In particular, a heated debate erupted between businessman Chris Kirubi, Kepsa CEO Carole Kariuki and the governor as they demanded that he stop giving excuses for the bad state of affairs in the city.

Mr Kirubi and Dr Kidero clashed when the businessman demanded an explanation on the county’s failure to establish new markets and clean the city, among other issues.

He told Dr Kidero that he was disappointed that he is blaming politics instead of doing his work.

"Do your work and stop blaming politics, there is no politics in cleaning the city. Just do your work, Mr Governor,” said Mr Kirubi.

However, Dr Kidero mounted a fierce defence, saying his administration was working to get hawkers out of the city centre and explaining that Sh6 billion had been set aside to refurbish and renovate markets where the hawkers will be relocated.

Some of the markets, he said, include the Karandini market on Jogoo Road, Dagoretti, City Market, Kariokor, Kangemi and Ngara among others.

“Do not be annoyed with me, for as a county, we are doing something especially on hawkers operating on Lower Kabete Road; after we complete Westlands market in six weeks they will relocate there,” said Dr Kidero.

Political interference, he said, was to blame for the traffic mess in the capital as he dragged President Uhuru Kenyatta into the issue, saying the President had emboldened operators with his support for the sector on operations.

He also took issue with traffic police, whom he accused of refusing to leave the management of traffic to the county.

“I don’t understand why the police have refused to move from the traffic,” said Dr Kidero.

"Why not have an organized public transportation and marked transit lanes? If this happened, matatus will phase themselves off,” said Ms Kariuki.