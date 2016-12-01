Kidero lashes at Jubilee MPs over Mihango road dispute

By LILLIAN MUTAVI

Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero on Thursday launched the tarmacking of Mihango-Kayole link road, that had been blocked by KDF, at a cost of Sh250 million.

The road had been blocked after a controversy between the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and the county government with the soldiers digging trenches across the road in October.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was forced to intervene to end the dispute that was threatening to turn ugly.

During the dispute, KDF had deployed armed soldiers and military tanks to keep away residents from accessing the piece of land and even chassed about 500 quarry workers from the site.

Speaking during the launch Dr Kidero said that the road must be tarmacked and completed within seven months.

“I am directing the contractor to finish the work before July next year,” said Dr Kidero.

The governor lashed out at Jubilee leaders for taking credit over the matter last week, saying that they had sown where they had not planted.

This comes after Majority Leader Aden Duale, Nairobi Woman representative Racheal Shebesh, Nominated MP Jonson Sakaja and other Jubilee members of the Nairobi county assembly on Tuesday last week attended the re-opening of the road.

“I personally called President Uhuru. I took the KDF to court and after I fought hard for you people, someone else runs to tell you that it was his doing,” said Dr Kidero.

He said that he has also allowed people without title deeds but have share certificates to apply for building approval.

He also sacked two planning officers from City Hall based in Mihango over corruption saying they have been extorting from developers.

The Governor said that more needed to be done in terms of achieving adequate access to water, but warned against wastage.