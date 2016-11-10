By DENNIS ODUNGA

Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has asked the Senate to save it from financial setbacks due to unpaid bills it owed by the State.

The governor said the national government has refused to pay its debts amounting to billions of shillings.

He cited the department of defence that owes the county Sh61.5 billion, saying the debt has affected the county's operations.

The Judiciary has a debt of Sh93.87 million, Kenya Industrial Research and Development (Sh67 million), Police service (Sh65.6 million) and the Office of the President (Sh63.91 million).

Parliament Service Commission has a Sh48.67 million debt to the county, Government Press (Sh39.44 million) while Transport ministry owes City Hall Sh34.65 million.

Moi Air Base, Eastleigh has a debt of Sh44.75 million, Karen Miotoni Lane (Sh793,750), Kangundo Road (Sh540,070), Runda Estate (Sh300,050), Department of Defence headquarters (Sh21.348 million), DOD Waiyaki Way (5.86 million), Kahawa Barracks (Sh2.694 million) and Embakasi Garrison (Sh89.633 million.