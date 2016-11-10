Kidero threatens to ban Rongai matatus from city

By LILLIAN MUTAVI

Nairobi County Governor Evans Kidero has threatened to ban Rongai matatus from entering and operating in the central business district.

This, he said, was because the drivers of the matatus have failed to follow traffic laws and city by-laws and they are generally unruly.

It also follows the deaths of passengers two months ago in a road accident on Lang'ata Road involving a Rongai matatu. Twenty other passengers were hurt in the incident.

Dr Kidero said the Ongata Rongai route is reported to have a number of matatu saccos that do not respect the law and have been left to operate freely while endangering the lives of passengers.

He said he has been pondering the matter and that should he adopt the ban, the matatus would only drop off passengers before Bangladesh — a slum near Multimedia University, before the Masai Lodge on Magadi Road — where passengers can board other vehicles for the reminder of the journey to the city centre.

Speaking in Rongai, where he met the matatu owners on Wednesday, Dr Kidero said the vehicles' drivers flout traffic rules, have undisciplined drivers and shamelessly step on the "Kidero grass".

"Rongai matatus are the most undisciplined vehicles in the country. They are driven with impunity, they don't respect the traffic rules and above all they step on the Kidero grass,” he said.

Dr Kidero added that the matatus also do not pay seasonal parking fees, a source of revenue for the county.

His deputy, Jonathan Mueke, said the county had formed a task force to work on new terminuses for all public service vehicles.

Mr Mueke said vehicles from Mombasa Road will drop off passengers at the Railways terminus.

He said the task force will also work on rerouting Rongai matatus through the town centre so they can drop off passengers in Dandora.

"We are working to ensure that we don't all terminate in town, but we can move from Rongai to Dandora and only drop [off] and pick up [passengers] in town for less than three minutes," he said.

Rongai Matatu Association chairman Peter Mwangi claimed their drivers are harassed by city inspectorate askaris and that there is no dedicated bus terminus in town.

Mr Mwangi said drivers used to drop off and pick up passengers at the Railways terminus but county officials revoked their licences and that sparked the cat-and-mouse chase games between drivers and county officers.