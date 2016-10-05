MCA kicked out of committees over Kidero ouster motion

By LILLIAN MUTAVI

A member of the Nairobi City County Assembly behind the attempt to oust Governor Evans Kidero has been removed from three county assembly committees.

Samuel Nyangwara, the Viwandani Ward representative, was kicked out of the business committee, the health services committee, and the trade, tourism and cooperatives committee.

Through a memo to Speaker Alex Magelo dated October 5, Majority Leader Elias Otieno asked for Mr Nyangwara’s immediate removal.

“I do hereby discharge Nyangwara from the herein listed County Assembly Committees with immediate effect,” read the memo.

The Nairobi branch of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has already sought to kick the county assembly member (MCA) out of the party.

In a statement, ODM Nairobi branch chairman George Aladwa claimed the MCA had decamped to the Jubilee Party and therefore should not transact any business in the name of the party.

“His recent action to impeach our Nairobi ODM Governor Kidero has not been taken lightly and as such we have no other option but to suspend him indefinitely from the party. Such uncalled for behaviour will not be tolerated,” read the statement.