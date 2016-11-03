Massive fire guts Kangemi market

By MAUREEN KAKAH

Traders at the Kangemi market today woke up to losses after a fire razed down property worth millions.

The fire is said to have started in at 3.00 am

Residential houses that border the said market were also affected by the dawn inferno.

According to the traders, the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Nairobi county firefighters arrived at the scene hours later and helped put out the fire.