Nairobi County directs 1,600 staff to take annual leave

By LILLIAN MUTAVI

More by this Author

Nairobi County has directed 1,600 employees to take their annual leave.

The staff, who have accumulated 60 leave days, were told to go on vacation immediately.

In a statement, County Secretary Robert Ayisi said employees need to be away from their work stations temporarily to rest and attend to other personal issues.

“Nairobi County recognises the need for employees to rest from their duties,” read the statement.

The statement cites the leave benefits for staff, saying it leads to rejuvenation and social integration and allows them time to attend to personal issues.

According to Dr Ayisi, other benefits include allowing time for employees to pursue personal growth outside the work environment and promoting work-life balance and staff efficiency.

Mercy Kamau, the County Executive Committee member in charge of employee relations, said failing to take leave days is also an expense to the county as the employees must be compensated.

Ms Kamau said there was no sinister motive behind Governor Evans Kidero`s directive, adding that the governor, being a career manager, understands the need for his employees to rest.