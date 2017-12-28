Nairobi County to buy house for Speaker Elachi

By LILLIAN MUTAVI

Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi will from next year move to a new residential house to be purchased by the devolved unit.

This is in line with regulations set by the Salary and Remuneration Commission (SRC) that directed all 47 counties to stop paying rent for county bosses and instead construct houses for them.

In an advertisement in a local daily, the Nairobi County Assembly Public Service Board has invited bidders to tender for the purchase of speaker`s residential house.

Speaking to Nation, the county assembly clerk Jacob Ngwele said SRC had issued a circular asking counties to construct residential houses for governors and speaker.

“There is a circular that by June, 30 2018 we will stop paying rent for the speaker but instead construct houses for them. If a county has land, they could construct one but in Nairobi we have opted to buy a house,” said Mr Ngwele.

He said currently, the Speaker is entitled to a house rented at Sh 150,000 per month.