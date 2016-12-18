Kamanda: Nairobi Jubilee elections peaceful

By LILLIAN MUTAVI

More by this Author

Jubilee Party elections in Nairobi County have been hailed as peaceful and organised unlike in other counties where chaotic scenes were witnessed.

According to Starehe MP Maina Kamanda, the elections to pick interim party leaders went as agreed in a pre-election deal to share positions among the 17 sub-counties.

The elected leaders are expected to lead the re-election campaign for President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto in next year’s polls.

Nairobi held its elections on Wednesday where 19 officials were elected at an exercise held at Waruku in Westlands.

Mr Kamanda said the exercise had gone as laid down in party guidelines.

“People expected Nairobi party election to be the most chaotic but that was not the case as we followed the formula given by the party’s national headquarters,” said Mr Kamanda in a telephone interview.

He said that incumbent MPs and the senator constituted 30 per cent of the delegates, MCAs (30 per cent) and aspirants 40 per cent.

“The party which is democratic has seen the people elected represent the face of Kenya, the face of Nairobi and represent all the sub-counties,” said Mr Kamanda.

He added that those seeking elections in next year's poll were not allowed to run for the party positions.

Mr Suntus Ndegwa from Embakasi Central was elected chairman alongside three deputies. John Njoroge from Roysambu was elected deputy chairperson in charge of operations and David Muchai from Langata is in charge of programmes.

Mary Anne from Makadara was elected deputy chairperson in charge of Strategy while the secretary position went to Antony Samba from Westlands sub-county.

The deputy secretary will be deputised by three people; John Kamau (Mathare), John Kimani (Dagoretti South) and Francis Njoroge (Roysambu). They will be in charge of Operations, Strategy and Progarammes respectively.

Cecilia Wairimu from Starehe is the branch treasurer and will be assisted by Francis Wambua (Makadara) and Joseph Matunda (Starehe).

Organising secretary post went to Nancy Wamaitha from Dagoretti North with three deputies; Joseph Githae (Kasarani), Stella Mbinya (Makadara) and Moses Gachugi (Mathare).