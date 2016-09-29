By LILLIAN MUTAVI

More by this Author

Nairobi County Assembly members fought during a joint committee meeting held to address the ongoing strike by doctors.

The MCAs exchanged blows on Thursday after they differed on whether to adjourn the meeting after three county executive members failed to show up.

On Wednesday, the Speaker directed the Committee of Labour and Health to convene an urgent meeting with Health Executive Bernard Muia, Gregory Mwakanongo (Finance) and Mr Robert Ayisi (Public Service Management and County Secretary).

Drama started after the County Secretary showed up alone for the meeting on Thursday.

The meeting came to an abrupt end after Ms Nancy Luchiri, a nominated MCA exchanged blows with Dandora Area IV MCA Daniel Oria Odhiambo.

Addressing the media Mr Samuel Nyangwara, a health committee member claimed that the executive snubbed the meeting as they had no solution to the strike.

“We have realised that there is a blame game going on in the executive and they are not speaking in one voice,” said Mr Nyangwara

Mr Manoah Mboku, the health committee chairman, said the meeting has been suspended indefinitely.