By LILLIAN MUTAVI

Members of the Nairobi County Assembly are seeking to impeach Governor Evans Kidero, accusing him of violating the Constitution, incompetence and indecisiveness, among other issues.

Speaker Alex ole Magelo on Thursday approved the impeachment motion against Dr Kidero.

On Wednesday the Speaker had allowed a notice of the impeachment motion, which was tabled by Viwandani MCA Samuel Nyangwara.

Mr Nyangwara accuses Dr Kidero of not initiating tangible development projects in the wards.

The motion had garnered 52 signatures, thus meeting the requirement that at least a third of the assembly members support it.