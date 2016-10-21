By COLLINS OMULO

Nairobi residents are set to benefit from a housing project to be rolled out by the county government to ease the city's housing problems.

Speaking during Mashujaa Day celebrations marked at the Starehe Grounds, Nairobi County Secretary Robert Ayisi said the county will build 100,000 housing units starting November to accommodate approximately 650,000 residents.

Dr Ayisi said the project will cost Sh 3billion.

The county secretary also noted that redevelopment of old estates within the county is under way.

Some of the estates marked for refurbishment are Old and New Ngara, Pangani, Ngong Road Inspectorate staff quarters, Jeevanjee/Bachelors, and Uhuru and Suna Road.

Others are are Bahati, Mbotela, Ziwani, Makongeni, Kaloleni, Jericho and Shauri Moyo, which will be demolished and redeveloped to accommodate more home buyers.

Dr Ayisi also said the county government has set aside Sh30 million to expand water and sewerage services in all informal settlements.

“In June last year, 45 water dispensers were launched in Mashimoni Village, Mathare, and a further 16 ATMs unveiled in Kahawa Soweto in early 2016.

"These water ATM machines have edged out water vendors who have for long exploited the residents by selling water at exorbitant prices. We intend to install a total of 1,200 water ATM’s by June 2017 in all the informal settlements,” he said.