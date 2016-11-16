By LILLIAN MUTAVI

Workers at the Nairobi County government on Thursday will down their tools over unpaid salaries.

The over 13,000 workers threatened to down their tools, citing unpaid salaries amounting to Sh1.2 billion for the month of October.

A letter of notice by the county government workers union (KCGWU), said the county is not giving ‘convincing reasons’ for the delay.

“Despite this union’s protests, against this malpractice (delayed salary), and unfair labour practice, the situation has only worsened. To date, our members’ salaries for the month of October 2016 have not yet been paid,” read the union’s letter.

The letter said that all workers will then camp outside City Hall until their grievances are heard.

Union chairman Bernard Inyangala said that the county has been quiet on the issue but after insisting, they were told the national government had not released funds.

Mr Inyangala, however, termed the response as a mere excuse and the governor Evans Kidero should have put in place measures to address the situation early for his employees.

“If the system is not working we will queen outside Ciity Hall to be paid cash,” he said.

County secretary Robert Ayisi on phone admitted that the employees have not received their October pay. He said ‘system failure’ had delayed the disbursement of the money by the Central Bank.

“Our team, led by Finance chief officer Luke Gatimu are engaging Central Bank as we speak trying to solve the problem. They will be paid as soon as this matter resolved,” said Ayisi

Governor Evans Kidero has previously complained about a bloated wage bill.