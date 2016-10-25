Nairobi doctors ignore sack threat, reject promotions

By LILLIAN MUTAVI

More by this Author

Nairobi doctors will not resume work despite threats by the county government to sack them following their strike paralysing health services in various hospitals.

The doctors who have boycotted work for over 10 days rejected promotion letters issued to them following a return to work agreement signed on the September 30, this year.

According to them, the county promoted 53 doctors to wrong job groups, completely disregarding the Schemes of Service guidelines.

“More than 150 doctors are affected with issues of pending confirmations and promotions/job group re-designation,” read a statement by the KMPDU Nairobi Branch Secretary Thuranira Kaugiria.

Dr Thuranira said that only 32 out of 118 had been issued with confirmation letters meaning 86 Doctors who have successfully served their probation have not received their confirmation letters.

He said the county had also resulted into issuing threats of sacking its officers and seeking the intervention of courts instead of honouring agreements signed.

During a strike that lasted 19 days in September, the county government had agreed to promote all doctors by October 7 but the strike resumed after a breach of the agreement.

Dr Thuranira said that the County Secretary, Dr Robert Ayisi, had signed a commitment letter to adhere to all the bargain agreement but instead he on Monday advertised the doctor’s posts seeking to replace them.

Speaking to the Nation, County Executive Health Dr Bernard Muia said that the doctors had disrespected the county leadership by rejecting the promotion letters issued to them.

Dr Muia said instead of the doctors voicing their dissatisfaction about promotions in a better way they wrote on the same letters issued and mailed them back.

The doctors’ union is also blamed for walking out on a meeting during negotiations on Friday and Saturday last week a move that angered the county.

“How can we give doctors letters of promotions and instead of writing an official letter disregarding the appointment they take a pen and write on the clause they are dissatisfied then send them back. We will discipline them,” said Dr Muia.

The county government has ordered the medical superintendents in all hospitals to take records of doctors on duty and to submit the lists to the county.