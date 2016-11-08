By LILLIAN MUTAVI

More by this Author

Nairobi residents staying in estates earmarked for regeneration by the county have nothing to fear following assurance from the Governor that they will not be evicted.

Residents in Nairobi’s Eastlands will not be ejected from their houses as some had feared following an ambitious urban housing renewal project by the City County to restore such estates with modern housing.

The programme, according to Governor Evans Kidero, aims at re-planning and redeveloping entirely the Old and New Ngara, Pangani, Jeevanjee/Bachelors, Ngong Road Inspectorate staff quarters, Uhuru and Suna Road at a cost of Sh300 billion in phase one.

Speaking in Nairobi on Tuesday, Dr Kidero’s communication officer Walter Mongare said that the tenants will not be evicted as some of the construction will take place in open spaces where they can move to once construction of the new units is completed.

“Nobody will be evicted during this period and we are in consultation with those who are living in these areas,” said Mr Mongare.

He added that the tenants would be compensated to get alternative housing and that they will be given first priority once the new units are complete.

According to him, there is a housing shortage in the city saying that about 100,000 people are able to afford proper housing while about 3 million Nairobians cannot afford.

The programme, he said, entails construction of affordable housing units for middle class residents.

In the first phase, an approximated 14,000 housing units in seven estates are expected to be constructed.

Jeevanjee/ Bachelors situated along Quarry Road and bordering Ring Road Ngara, will be a high density 24-storeyed buildings with about 1,470 units — three bedrooms, 210units; two bedroom, 840 units and one bedroom, 420units.

The Site is along Ngong Road near the Kenya Meteorological Department headquarters will comprise of high density 12-storey apartments with about 2,520 units.

Others include old Ngara that will have 840 units, Pangani Estate with a high density 24-storey building comprising 1,050 units, Uhuru estate will have a 15-stroyed building comprising of 1,050 units among others.