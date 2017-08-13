By NATION REPORTER

Normalcy is back in all Nairobi sub-counties after deadly election protests in some parts of the city, Regional Commissioner Benard Leparmarai says.

Calm returned in riot-hit Mathare and adjacent areas of Huruma after Nasa supporters took to the streets to protests broke election result Friday night.

Locals came out to the streets to resume normal life as shops, market places opened on a sunny Sunday.

“There is less tension now and people are trying to resume normal life,” Philisters Muthoni, a resident of Mathare 4A told Nation.co.ke.