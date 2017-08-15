Nyamu, Mutura join Nairobi Speaker race

By COLLINS OMULO

Ms Karen Nyamu, the youthful lawyer who unsuccessfully contested Jubilee Party Nairobi Woman Rep nominations is the latest entrant for the County Assembly’s Speaker’s position.

Also eying the seat is Mr Benson Mutura of Jubilee Party, who lost his bid to retain Makadara constituency seat after he was defeated by ODM’s George Aladwa, a former Nairobi mayor.

The two enter the race which shaping up to be a do-or-die duel among leaders in Jubilee Party in the city.

Jubilee won the most Member of County Assembly (MCA) seats in the just-concluded polls, with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) indicating that the party bagged 45 seats out of the 85 available. The party will, therefore, have the majority in the assembly.

MAGELO

The two now join six other contenders who have made their aspirations for the lucrative seat known, bringing the number of those who have expressed interest in it to eight.

Ms Nyamu and Mr Mutura seek to wrestle the coveted seat from the current holder Mr Alex ole Magelo, who unsuccessfully contested the Kajiado West parliamentary seat on JP after defecting from ODM.

The others are Augustine Kamande Kamau, who lost during the Jubilee Party primaries in Roysambu constituency, deputy Speaker Ken Ngondi (allied to ODM), county public service board vice chairman Vesca Kangongo, outgoing Karura MCA Kamau Thuo and county chief of staff George Wainaina.

But even as the jostling intensifies, sources within Jubilee indicate that the party is zeroing in on specific candidates with Ms Nyamu and Mr Mutura as the frontrunners.

GOVERNOR-ELECT

The two leaders also enjoy close relationship with Nairobi governor-elect Mike Mbuvi Sonko, who is a confidant of Deputy President William Ruto both of whom are said to be keen on who gets the Nairobi speakership.

For Ms Nyamu, her legal experience and loyalty to Jubilee, which saw her stick with the party after losing the Woman Representative ticket to Ms Rachel Shebesh, are being touted by her supporters in the party as key determinants.

She was also involved in Mr Sonko’s campaigns where she helped marshal youth votes. Contacted Tuesday, Ms Nyamu confirmed that she was keen on getting the seat.

“Yes, I have expressed interest in the position,” she said.

“I am also lobbying and campaigning, just like other aspirants. As for being a front runner, it is too early to say so, but watch this space,” Ms Nyamu added.

On his part, Mr Mutura’s experience as a former councillor with the defunct Nairobi City Council gives him an additional boost.

With Jubilee set to control the assembly, it will be interesting to see how the duel pans out.