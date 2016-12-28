One arrested as Kidero stops another construction in Lavington

By LILLIAN MUTAVI

One person was arrested and a construction stopped in Lavington by Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero citing lack of approved documents and a dispute over ownership of the land.

Dr Kidero ordered the construction on a site along James Gichuru/Kabserian avenue junction opposite Muthangari police station to be stopped and the site closed immediately.

He said that the building was being constructed on a disputed land that is purportedly owned by the Koinange family but claimed by Kiambu Governor William Kabogo and another interested party from Nairobi.

“We want construction stopped immediately and I have sent a team to arrest those found on site,” read the statement.

City Hall officials however arrested Mr Johnson Kiunjiri Kuria, a machine operator found on site. He was booked at Central police station.

Dr Kidero said the building also stands on one of the main sewer lines in the city and in the process, interfered with water supply and the sewerage line.

He added that the construction had started without approval from the county hence no proper documentation to show what was being constructed there.

The owner of the construction has also been accused by the county for carrying out illegal construction without permission from the county.

A site visit by the Nation on Tuesday established that machines at the site had stalled and a perimeter wall had been constructed half way.

City Hall had also marked another plot across the road at James Gichuru/Kabserian avenue junction which had been fenced off but no construction was taking place.

Speaking to the press, the county secretary Dr Robert Ayisi said that there are two houses in the area and both have no approval and that the county has no information whether they belong to different people or the same person.

“That ‘X’ means that construction is stopped and the development is illegal and since the county went for holiday they will resume with the investigation once the festive season is over,” said Dr Ayisi.

On December 26, Dr Kidero stopped construction of residential houses along Kunde Road in Thompson estate, Lavington.