40 Oromos arrested for holding ‘illegal’ meeting in Nairobi
Monday October 3 2016
Police on Sunday arrested 40 Oromos for holding an illegal meeting at City Park in Nairobi.
Gigiri OCPD Vitalis Otieno said the men assembled at the park without notifying police.
He added that the public called the police when the group became rowdy.
“Some of them are in the country illegally.
“We are interrogating them and scrutinising their documents,” he said.
However, the group’s leaders said they notified the City County government of the meeting on September 29, 2016 and paid the required Sh3,000 fee.
Oromo is Ethiopia’s largest ethnic community.