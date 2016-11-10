By LILLIAN MUTAVI

As the political heat gains momentum in Nairobi County, Governor Evans Kidero has hit the road running seeking support for his re-election bid from his competitors.

Barely a day after meeting Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko for lunch, Dr Kidero hosted another candidate aspiring to unseat him and sought her support in 2017.

Dr Kidero has asked Esther Passaris to join the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), assuring her that the party will accommodate her unlike the already crowded Jubilee Party.

Speaking during a site visit at Calvary Community Centre in Kayole where City Hall officials had demolished an ECD centre, he mocked Jubilee, saying some of the aspirants had already felt the heat and had been reaching out to him.

He cited his earlier meeting with Senator Sonko on Tuesday, saying Mr Sonko was feeling the heat in Jubilee and that is why he reached out to him.

Dr Kidero said some of the many aspirants had lost focus and had no strategy for unseating him and that they were now trying to incite the public against him.

"These people said they will do anything to remove me from power. I don’t know why they send people to demolish a school just to paint a bad picture,” said Dr Kidero.

"How do you interfere with education and hurt over 500 innocent pupils in what seems like political sabotage,” said Dr Kidero.

However, Ms Passaris said that the governor needs support in demanding that the national government pay what it owes the county so that City Hall can fund its operations.

Ms Passaris said that if elected governor, she would make her office open to the public and “address all their grievances.”

Others seeking to unseat Dr Kidero include nominated MP Johnson Sakaja, former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru, Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru, Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, lawyer Miguna Miguna and former Speaker Kenneth Marende.