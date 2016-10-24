By COLLINS OMULO

Former presidential candidate Peter Kenneth has intimated that he will run for a governor’s seat and not the presidency in the 2017 general election.

Speaking during Mass at St Teresa’s Girls in Eastleigh, Nairobi County Sunday, Mr Kenneth said he had been approached by people from three counties who want him to lead them but he was yet to decide which call he will listen to.

“I have been approached by one, two or three counties, including Nairobi, and I will decide which one I will go for so that we can do business together,” said Mr Kenneth.

Social media has been awash with speculations that the one-time presidential candidate will be going for the Nairobi governor’s seat with the hashtag #IwantPK4Nairobi trending for about a week early last month.

The former Gatanga MP added that he would support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election bid.

“I contested the presidency last time but I did not succeed although the dreams are still there and valid.

“If you look at the state of politics and the nation, this time round I will not run for the presidency because our country is confined on the support of the two coalitions and so I have looked and seen that there will be no change,” said Mr Kenneth.

Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Nominated MP Johnson Sakaja, independent candidate Miguna Miguna, Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru, Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko and former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru are some of the politicians interested in the Nairobi seat.

In a press statement sent to newsrooms Sunday, Mr Sonko distanced himself from what he termed “planned heckling” of Mr Kenneth at the event, at which it was thought he would declare his entry into the Nairobi gubernatorial race.

He was quick to welcome Mr Kenneth, saying he was ready to work with him.