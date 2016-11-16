Police extort Sh3bn from us: Matatus

By LILLIAN MUTAVI

Public service vehicles in Kenya lose more than Sh3 billion to corrupt traffic police officers annually.

Speaking at the Matatu Owners Association (MOA) third National Delegates Council (NDC) meeting and expo at the KICC on Tuesday, the lobby’s chairman, Mr Simon Kimutai, accused the officers of extortion.

Mr Kimutai also refuted claims that the PSV drivers willingly bribe the police, saying they are threatened by the officers.

“What is happening on our roads is not a willing-buyer-willing-seller situation but extortion by the police officers; it is no longer a bribe,” said Mr Kimutai.

He said drivers who fail to give a bribe have charges trumped up against them and others threatened with bigger fines in court.

Mr Kimutai faulted the powers enjoyed by the police over the transport sector, saying they are usually abused. He said the many roadblocks do not add value but create avenues for extortion, leading to vehicle owners losing business.

The matatu boss said the police, who understand the law, should enlighten drivers not to give bribes but they instead threaten them. He added that the lobby wants the number of roadblocks reduced in most roads to a sizeable number, where private vehicles will also be flagged down.