Thirty street children arrested in a crackdown last week are yet to be charged as the civil division of the High Court and City Hall engage in ping pong on which court the case should be heard.

The civil division of the High Court maintains that the children’s case should be handled by the City County court since the alleged offence concerns Nairobi City by-laws.

However, the county court insists that the case should be handled at the Miliamani Law Courts.

Ironically, this happened on a day Chief Justice David Maraga launched Children’s Service Week to focus on cases involving children.

The children spent most of the day in a police Land Cruiser as they were shuttled between City Hall and Milimani Law Courts as the confusion played out.

The drama started on Friday when the police took the children from the Central Police Station to Milimani Law Courts only to be turned away and told to take them to City Hall.

But on arrival at City Hall, they were again turned away on the basis that it did not have a magistrate to handle such cases.

Prosecutor Paul Nyamweya raised concern at how the case was being handled saying they need special care and be given justice they deserve.

“We have 30 children still in the police Land Cruiser waiting to be received at City Hall courts but we cannot as we do not have a gazetted children’s court here,” said Mr Nyamweya.

He told Nation.co.ke that the children later left with the arresting police and did not know where they were taken.

He added that the Milimani magistrate who referred the case to City Hall did not issue an official written directive but only verbally communicated to the police officers.

Nairobi County Commander Japheth Koome said that the operations have been taking place in the county where they arrest prostitutes, the drunk and disorderly, street families among others.

“This is a normal daily operation where we have a multi-agency team within the children department, Nairobi county government and social services that deal with the cases of children arrested,” said Mr Koome.

Lawyer Enrica Dulo, however, blamed the police arguing that the officers should not have left Milimani Law Cours without a written directive showing that they were referred to the City Hall Court.