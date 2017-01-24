By LILLIAN MUTAVI

Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero’s entourage was on Tuesday blocked in Embakasi East by residents who demanded that the ODM leader explains which development projects he had initiated in the area which was going to inspect.

Waving placards on Soweto-Riverbank road and chanting ‘no road, no peace’, the residents complained about the poor state of the road and perennial water shortage.

"I can see that ‘no road no peace’ message…it has reached me and I assure you I have just started my work as the contractor is on site," said the Governor.

Dr Kidero said that he had set aside Sh600 million to complete 9.4km road project in Embakasi constituency and that already 6km had been completed.

The residents, however, shouted him down demanding that he shows them which roads he was talking about.

He told those not satisfied to make a formal complaint with his office as he went ahead to enumerate projects his administration had initiated in the area saying that sewerage connection had been improved to desirable standards.

He said that the county was in the process of ensuring that slums had connection to conventional sewer-pour-type toilets to curb disease outbreaks due to poor sanitation.

At the same time, Dr Kidero blamed his Jubilee rivals for using his tribe to campaign against him saying that if that was the case, he was willing to change his name.

"I have asked you if I should change my name to Kariuki but you have maintained that my development record is just enough for you to vote for me,” said Dr Kidero.