By LILLIAN MUTAVI

Ongata Rongai matatu owners have agreed to abide by traffic laws to restore order to avoid being banned from operating in the city.

In a meeting held on Tuesday between the matatu owners and stake holders including the transport and safety authority (NTSA) and Nairobi county government, they resolved to restore discipline on the route.

Deputy Governor Jonathan Mueke said the matatus now have a terminus designated for them at the Railways club.

“That the County Government would allocate no. 125/126 matatus designated terminus at the Railways station in order for them to avoid picking passengers from the Easy Coach bus area. This would ensure there is no blockage and obstruction caused on that particular road,” read the statement.

Mr Mueke said that the will also impose instant fines against errant drivers as those found flaunting the law will be arrested and jailed immediately.

The owners were also told to ensure that they employ disciplined and experienced drivers and touts.

“The County Government will revoke and withdraw licences of commuter buses that are a nuisance on our roads and endanger lives. Drivers' licences will be withdrawn and they will not be given an opportunity to operate in any other SACCO in the city,’ said Mr Mueke.