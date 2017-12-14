By LILLIAN MUTAVI

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has dismissed media reports of a fallout between him and his deputy Polycarp Igathe.

Mr Sonko took to social media to show that his working relationship with Mr Igathe is intact.

He uploaded on his Facebook page a series of phone messages which he said he recently exchanged with his deputy, eliciting mixed reaction from online users.

“Looking at the attached texts and WhatsApp conversations does it look like we are falling apart?,” he posted.

In another post, the governor claimed the local newspaper is blackmailing his government because he "refused to prequalify their proxy companies to do supplies in Nairobi County".

He said Nairobi and the national government will work together to transform the city and deliver services.

This is not the first time the Nairobi leaders have come out in public to announce their relationship status is unbroken.

Recently Mr Sonko took to social media to deny that there was a rift between him and his deputy regarding how to run the city.

The rumour was widespread after Mr Igathe skipped the swearing in ceremony of Nairobi County Assembly executive members on November 10.

“Contrary to malicious social media reports of frosty working relations between me and my deputy Polycarp Igathe, today we held a joint meeting with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran who had paid me a courtesy call. During the meeting, he pledged to support us and to partner with NCC in supporting education and health matters,” Mr Sonko said.

“I wish to assure the people of Nairobi that the NCC executive is working together with the sole aim of uplifting the living standards of Nairobians,” added the Facebook post.

The deputy governor on his part blamed political distractors saying that he had a good working relationship with the governor.

“Political distractions aside, we have a brotherhood that goes beyond the ongoing rumours,” he wrote on Facebook on Thursday. Sonko’s humour is for the Oscars. I couldn’t have asked for a better Boss,” Mr Igathe posted.