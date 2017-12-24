By LILLIAN MUTAVI

More by this Author

Christmas is one of the most wonderful times of demonstrating family togetherness and goodwill to the less fortunate.

During this period the most visited people are street children and prisoners where cooperates, individuals and high profile people gift the less fortunate with gifts and plenty of food.

To the Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, he was once on the receiving end and he still remembers his best celebrations while he was in prison.

The governor who spent his Christmas eve time hosting children from across the city at City Hall, narrated his story reminiscing how visits from friends in prison marked his best moments.

“Prison Christmas celebrations still lingers in my mind. I had friends who used to visit me while I was in prison, not because of my family background but because they were generous,” said Mr Sonko.

“We used to share what we got amongst all of us regardless of tribe, religion or clan,” said Mr Sonko.

The governor asked Kenyans to celebrate, be thankful and eat whatever is on table with all people regardless of their backgrounds.

Meanwhile, Nairobi Senator Johnstone Sakaja on Saturday spent his day at the Bahati Boys Rehabilitation Centre where he cooked for the boys and gave them gift hampers.