By LILLIAN MUTAVI

More by this Author

Nairobi County Speaker Alex ole Magelo has directed commencement of impeachment of governor Evans Kidero as row between the Assembly and the executive over office space escalated on Monday.

Mr Magelo as cancelled all executive business in the House following a stand-off on office space, a dispute that started in October when over 400 County Assembly workers were ordered to vacate the northern wing of City Hall, home of Dr Kidero’s government.

“Effective from Thursday, November 24, 2016, the Assembly ceases forthwith any relationship it has with the county executive,” Mr Magelo said in his communication to Members of the County Assembly (MCAs).

“The consequences of the above is that, effectively, the Assembly will not entertain any business from the county executive and such the consideration of the supplementary estimates 2016 and any other such business is suspended,” he said.

The county executive will likely suffer a major cash crisis. A Sh34.1 billion supplementary budget is still pending before the House.

The Assembly is also set to approve the County annual Development plan 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 and the County Fiscal strategy paper 2017/2018.

On Thursday, the row got chaotic after officials of the county government tried to break a wall by the assembly to cordon off the wing.

A furious Mr Magelo later dismissed the executive in a meeting with Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery and at the Assembly.

The Speaker said that the assembly had been mistreated and treated like strangers in their own county.

“That the county executive has no respect for the county assembly is no longer a doubt,” Mr Magelo said.

“What the assembly must do now is respond to this utter disrespect and send a clear message that the motion of impeachment of the governor of Nairobi be slotted for debate on Tuesday November 29, 2016,” he said.

Mr Magelo said an existing court order had only blocked Dr Kidero from appearing before the House to defend himself, but not the assembly from impeaching him.

The Speaker also said that the county secretary, Robert Ayisi, should be sacked following a motion that was moved on Tuesday over the office space dispute.

In a motion moved by the leader of Minority Abdi Guyo and passed by the MCAs unanimously, it faulted Dr Ayisi saying that he is frustrating the MCAs.

“The Assembly made clear that it shall not have any further dealing with acting County secretary for contempt he has shown towards the assembly and a letter was dispatched to the Governor for his action accordingly,” the Speaker said.

The speaker dragged judiciary in the fight saying that it had always taken sides in favour of the executive in matters concerning the two arms of the county government of Nairobi.