Journalist accused of stealing Sh 200, 000 from passenger at JKIA appears in court

Friday December 23 2016

A journalist with the Standard Media Group was

A journalist with the Standard Media Group was on December 23, 2016 charged with stealing money from the bag of a passenger at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • The Standard journalist was found with Sh61,000 and had deposited  Sh26,000 into Mpesa account.
  • The Kenya Police Airport Unit deputy commandant Rono Bunei said that a Kenya Airways employee who was at the counter was also questioned and his statement recorded but was never charged as there was nothing linking him to the theft.
Advertisement
By ANGIRA ZADOCK
More by this Author

A city reporter has been charged in court for stealing Sh200,000 from a passenger at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

John Lawrence Opate, who writers for The Nairobian, was arrested after a CCTV camera captured him stealing the cash from the bag of a passenger who was travelling to Mombasa with his family on Wednesday.

The Kenya Police Airport Unit Deputy Commandant Rono Bunei said a Kenya Airways employee who was at the counter was also questioned and his statement recorded but was not charged as there was nothing linking him to the theft.

Mr Opate was found with Sh61,000 and had deposited  Sh26,000 into an M-pesa account.