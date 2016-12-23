By ANGIRA ZADOCK

A city reporter has been charged in court for stealing Sh200,000 from a passenger at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

John Lawrence Opate, who writers for The Nairobian, was arrested after a CCTV camera captured him stealing the cash from the bag of a passenger who was travelling to Mombasa with his family on Wednesday.

The Kenya Police Airport Unit Deputy Commandant Rono Bunei said a Kenya Airways employee who was at the counter was also questioned and his statement recorded but was not charged as there was nothing linking him to the theft.