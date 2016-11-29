Kangemi teacher charged with assault on 9-year-old

Tuesday November 29 2016

A teacher in Nairobi appeared before the Kibera

A teacher in Nairobi appeared before the Kibera court on November 29, 2016 for assaulting a nine-year-old girl. FILE PHOTO 

In Summary

  • The suspect denied the charges before Kibera Principal Magistrate Benard Ochoi and was remanded pending a children officer report expected in court on December 9.
Advertisement
By BENSON MATHEKA
More by this Author

A teacher at a private school in Kangemi has been charged with injuring the private parts of a nine-year-old girl.

The woman allegedly used a sharp blade to discipline the girl, who is her niece, for bed wetting. 

According to the prosecution, this was not the first time the accused had assaulted the minor.

The suspect denied the charges before Kibera Court Principal Magistrate Benard Ochoi and was remanded pending a children officer report expected in court on December 9.