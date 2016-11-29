Kangemi teacher charged with assault on 9-year-old
Tuesday November 29 2016
A teacher at a private school in Kangemi has been charged with injuring the private parts of a nine-year-old girl.
The woman allegedly used a sharp blade to discipline the girl, who is her niece, for bed wetting.
According to the prosecution, this was not the first time the accused had assaulted the minor.
The suspect denied the charges before Kibera Court Principal Magistrate Benard Ochoi and was remanded pending a children officer report expected in court on December 9.