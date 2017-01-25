Three gangsters killed in Dandora gunfight

By FRED MUKINDA

Three men were shot dead by police while two others were lynched by irate mobs in separate incidents in Nairobi on Tuesday night.

Police say two robbery suspects were shot dead by police after a gunfight in Mowlem, Dandora.

During the 10.30pm incident, three gangsters, among them a woman, were spotted by officers robbing passers-by in Mowlem, according to police.

A police report said the officers laid an ambush and the gangsters shot at them when confronted.

There was a shootout during which two of the gangsters were shot dead, but the woman escaped.

A revolver, two bullets and two knives were found at the scene.

In another incident, a suspected robber was shot dead at 8pm near Capitol Hill.

Police said two gangsters armed with a pistol were robbing pedestrians when officers on patrol confronted them.

“The thugs fired at the police, who fired back. One was fatally injured while the other managed to escape. A home-made pistol capable of firing and two rounds of ammunition were recovered from the slain suspect,” police said.

In Kangemi, two men were lynched after they attempted to rob a woman.