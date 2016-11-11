Two carjackers shot dead in Kayole

By EVELYNE MUSAMBI

Police in Nairobi on Friday morning shot dead two carjackers and recovered a stolen vehicle after a shootout in Kayole estate.

Police say the vehicle was stolen in Murang’a County on Thursday night.

The vehicle’s movement was tracked to Kayole, where it was spotted.

Kayole OCPD John Gichangi said Murang’a police alerted their colleagues in Kayole about the car.

“The car was spotted at around 9.30am near the DO’s office and officers from Kayole police station tried to stop it but two occupants came out and started shooting at the police,” he said.

He said two other occupants also came out of the vehicle and joined in the shootout.

“Two of the occupants were fatally injured and two homemade guns were found,” said Mr Gichangi.

The other two occupants escaped.