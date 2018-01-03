Two killed as building collapses in Pipeline

By STELLA CHERONO

Two people died on Wednesday when a building they were demolishing at Stage Mpya in Pipeline Estate, Nairobi collapsed.

Seven other people were injured and are admitted to different hospitals in the city following the 1.30pm incident.

Police said the semi-permanent building made of timber and iron sheets crumbled down on the casual workers hired to demolish it.

Embakasi OCPD Onyango Mangira said the two men are yet to be identified.

A Kenya Red Cross ambulance at the scene where a building collapsed at Stage Mpya Estate in Pipeline, Nairobi on January 3, 2018. PHOTO | STELLA CHERONO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

“The owner of the building had last month given a notice to the tenants to move out because he wanted to put up a new structure,” Mr Mang’ira said.

Kenya Defense Forces personnel working under the Disaster Response Unit, police officers and the Nairobi County Fire Brigade were deployed to help in the rescue and recovery operations.

Residents in the area said the construction of building had stalled and after sometime, the owner used iron sheets to seal the walls and rented it out.