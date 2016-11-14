Uhuru to grace matatu owners conference in Nairobi

By LILLIAN MUTAVI

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to join over 1,000 delegates during this year’s Matatu Owners Association (MOA) national delegate’s council and expo.

The two day event kicks-off on today at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

MOA chairperson Simon Kimutai said that the conference will focus on ethics, integrity and road safety.

He vowed to bring solutions to challenges facing the industry which has expanded to include most of the leading PSV Sacco’s, leading PSV Bus Companies and long established/experienced individual operators.

Mr Kimutai said the conference will also touch on curbing road accidents, indiscipline and lawlessness and introduction of high capacity buses in major towns.

He stated that safety regulations and controls in the region will be discussed and shared.

“The indiscipline by our people has surpassed road carnage; the conference will focus on how to change this behavior by matatu touts and drivers,” he said.

Kimutai added the association will partner with other stakeholders, among them the automobile companies, NTSA and NYS to retrain the operators and undergo culture change.