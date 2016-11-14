Uhuru to grace matatu owners conference in Nairobi

Monday November 14 2016

Matatu owners Association Chairman Simon Kimutai(right) and his National Co-ordinator Albert Karagacha arriving at Railways club in Nairobi on April 13,2016 during a Public Service Vehicles stakeholders and National Transport and Safety Authority officials meeting to discuss ways of decongesting the city. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By LILLIAN MUTAVI
President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to join over 1,000 delegates during this year’s Matatu Owners Association (MOA) national delegate’s council and expo.

The two day event kicks-off on today at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

MOA chairperson Simon Kimutai said that the conference will focus on ethics, integrity and road safety.

He vowed to bring solutions to challenges facing the industry which has expanded to include most of the leading PSV Sacco’s, leading PSV Bus Companies and long established/experienced individual operators.

Mr Kimutai said the conference will also touch on curbing road accidents, indiscipline and lawlessness and introduction of high capacity buses in major towns.

He stated that safety regulations and controls in the region will be discussed and shared.

“The indiscipline by our people has surpassed road carnage; the conference will focus on how to change this behavior by matatu touts and drivers,” he said.

Kimutai added the association will partner with other stakeholders, among them the automobile companies, NTSA and NYS to retrain the operators and undergo culture change.

They also welcomed the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) system saying that this will not only reduce traffic jams experienced in major towns in the country, but will also address the concern of global warming and climate change brought about by carbon emissions from industries and other automobiles.

