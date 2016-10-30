By ELVIS ONDIEKI

A house belonging to a Kenyan freedom fighter of Asian descent has been gazetted as a national monument for the second time in eight years, opening a fresh controversy in a long-running inheritance dispute.

The building left behind by Jashbhai Motibhai (JM) Desai on Nairobi’s Parklands Second Avenue can now not be demolished or renovated without the consent of the National Museums of Kenya.

This declaration has not gone down well with a company that bought inheritance shares from two of the four beneficiaries.

“The National Museums and Heritage, the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and the Arts declares the building … which he considers to be of architectural, historical interest, to be a national monument,” said Minister Hassan Wario in a Gazette notice published on October 14, 2016.

FREEDOM FIGHTERS' MEETING POINT

According to the National Museums of Kenya, Desai House was the meeting point for Africans fighting against colonial rule — both from inside and outside Kenya.

“It is a venue where most people met freedom fighters, both from within the country and some even from outside.

“They would discuss strategies on fighting for independence,” Mr Dennis Milewa of the directorate of Sights and Monuments at the Nairobi National Museums told the Nation.

Mr Desai, who died in 1991, is said to have fallen out with the British colonial government for being sympathetic to the cause for independence, especially during the state of emergency declared in October 1952.

A visitor’s book reveals that some of the people who visited the house were Paul Ngei, Kung’u Karumba, Achieng’ Oneko and Pamela Mboya.

Independence heroes from other African countries who also recorded their visits included Julius Nyerere (Tanzania), Joshua Nkomo (Zimbabwe) and Kenneth Kaunda (Zambia).

The Daily Nation of July 16, 1991, covered the funeral of Mr Desai under the headline “ex-freedom fighter cremated”.

Then Health minister Mwai Kibaki, who later became President, recognised Mr Desai’s role in the struggle for independence.

ANTICIPATED DISPUTE

In his elaborate will, Mr Desai appeared not to have anticipated family disputes, even setting aside a cash package for those working in his house at the time of his death.

In the will, he said that his property in Parklands be inherited by two of his children and two grandchildren, and that the four would have equal shares.

But trouble started in 2008 when the building and the 1.7 acres it stands on were gazetted as a national monument.

Two of the beneficiaries — Mr Niranjan Jashbai Desai (son) and Mr Kevit Shubash Desai (grandson) — had sold their shares to Suchan Investments.

That left Ms Dipa Pulling (daughter) and Mr Sandeep Rajini Desai (grandson) still holding on to the property.

Suchan Investments moved to court to challenge the 2008 gazettement, saying that, among other reasons, the National Heritage ministry did not consider an objection to the protection of the property.

They also questioned the identity of the Desai the government intended to honour.

According to their lawyer, it is Manilal Ambalal Desai, who the Desai Memorial Library is named after — and whose death is recorded in Bukoba, Tanzania, in 1926 — that should be commemorated.

The High Court dismissed the case in 2011, saying the minister who gazetted the building “exercised statutory discretion donated to him”.

The case later moved to the Court of Appeal and, in March 2016, Justices Martha Koome, Fatuma Sichale and James Otieno-Odek quashed the 2008 Gazette notice, saying the government had not provided any evidence to show that the building was of national importance.

The judges faulted Justice Daniel Musinga who had allowed the gazettement for not having understood the demands of the case before him.

After that court decision, there were confrontations in the property, with bulldozers uprooting trees in the compound and digging a trench before Mr Sandeep Desai, a grandson, obtained a court order to stop this.

SECOND GAZETTE NOTICE

Parties in the case who spoke to the Nation said there was a lull between that time and the time the second Gazette notice was published mid-October.

This time round, the only property marked for special protection is the house and not the land around it.

Meanwhile, Mr Milewa said even though the house enjoys special protection, it remains private property.

“It’s only that now there are some privileges that the owner might not enjoy because, if they are to make any changes, they have to consult the museum for approval. But they can continue using it the way they have been using it before,” he said.

He said the house deserves preservation for its historical value, particularly “the activities that took place inside the building”.

He also dismissed claims that the wrong Desai was being honoured.

“We are clear about the Desai we are talking about, and actually his relatives are still staying in that house,” he said.

Mr Allan George Njogu Kamau, the lawyer for Suchan Investments, believes the gazettement is a ploy to deny some beneficiaries their rightful share.

Mr Kamau said his client would challenge the second gazettement within 60 days as the law requires.